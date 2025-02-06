New nuclear…new rules?

The government is set to confirm a major shift in nuclear policy, allowing new reactors to be built beyond the eight sites currently designated for atomic power stations.

The move, reported by the Times, is expected to be announced today, focusing on attracting investment and boosting energy security as part of Labour’s economic growth agenda.

Currently, nuclear plants can only be developed at eight locations, including Hinkley Point and Sizewell. But under the new plan, projects could be approved at a much wider range of sites, including industrial areas and former coal-fired power stations.

The policy overhaul, first launched under the previous Conservative government, could help drive forward Britain’s ambition of reaching 24 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2050.

SMRs on the rise?

The decision is expected to particularly benefit small modular reactors (SMRs), a technology the government is backing to support energy-intensive industries such as AI and manufacturing.

Sam Richards, CEO of Britain Remade, welcomed the news, saying: “Limiting the building of Small Modular Reactors to just Britain’s eight designated nuclear sites would not only severely hamper the development of the technology, it would also mean the homes and industry won’t be able to reap the full benefits of the clean, reliable power produced. With this change power hungry sectors such as AI data centres will be able to co-locate with new SMRs.

“The Government’s announcement that these mini nuclear power stations will be allowed to be built on a much wider list of sites, including industrial sites and former coal-fired power stations is welcome news and is a measure Britain Remade has been calling on ministers to adopt.

“Relaxing where SMRs can be built is a no-brainer but a key test for the upcoming planning bill will be whether it tackles the rules that have made Hinkley Point C the most expensive nuclear power station in the world.”

Boost for investment

Dhara Vyas, Chief Executive at Energy UK, said: “The Government has an ambitious plan to unlock investment in clean power technologies, which is vital as we continue to decarbonise the power sector.

“Bolstering energy security and meeting our clean power 2030 target go hand in hand, and we’ll need to accelerate the deployment of all low-carbon energy sources, including large-scale nuclear and small modular reactors.

“Nuclear energy offers a stable, constant, clean power option to complement a renewables-based electricity system. A new approach from Government to streamline the development of nuclear projects will help to provide greater investor certainty, boost growth and create jobs.”

Campaigners hit back

But the plans have sparked criticism from anti-nuclear campaigners. Stop Sizewell C blasted the move, warning: “The words ‘nuclear power’ and ‘rips up rules’ do not belong in the same sentence. Given that not all the sites in the existing National Policy Statement are suitable for nuclear reactors, this further relaxation of planning rules is deeply concerning.”

The group also rubbished government claims that planning delays had slowed projects such as Sizewell C, stating: “We refute the government’s attempts to blame campaign groups for delays and cost increases at Sizewell C. You only have to look at Hinkley Point C (now £46 billion in 2023 money and 5 years late) and EPR builds in France and Finland to realise that these projects can generate massive delays and overspends all by themselves.

“Sizewell C was expected to make a Final Investment Decision in 2022 but has still not done so, primarily because there do not appear to be sufficient private investors willing to fund it.”

With the government pushing nuclear as a key part of the UK’s clean energy future, all eyes will be on the full details expected to be announcement later.