Floating wind partnership announced

Floating windfarms are getting closer to reality in the North Sea.

Sarens PSG is running a cutting-edge study in collaboration with the BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership, looking at streamlining the transport and deployment of floating wind foundations at an industrial scale.

Run from Aberdeen the study is looking to develop methods that move fully assembled floating wind structures directly from production sites to operational locations efficiently, safely and cost-effectively.

The study will assess key cost, risk and scheduling factors while analysing the impact on port infrastructure—crucial for scaling up offshore wind.

“While deployment techniques have been trialed in smaller-scale demonstrator projects, scaling these processes to achieve major deployments with next-generation solutions at pace and cost-effectively will be transformative for the industry,” says Steve Clark, Managing Director of Sarens PSG.

The study aligns with the broader push to accelerate floating offshore wind technology, a critical piece of the global transition to clean energy.

David Robertson, UK Portfolio Director at BlueFloat Energy and Nadara, emphasises its importance: “These studies represent a significant step forward… leveraging local expertise through the regional supply chain.”

With industrial-scale offshore wind deployment on the horizon, this collaboration could be a game-changer for the sector.