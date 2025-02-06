Thermal storage: the hot solution to emissions?

Thermal energy storage is emerging as a game-changer in the race for clean, cost-efficient industrial energy.

A new report published by Kraftblock and DWR eco reveals that thermal storage can cut energy costs by 30-150%, depending on the region, compared to traditional process heat.

The technology uses renewable electricity to store heat at up to 1300°C (2500°F), making it ideal for industries like steel, glass and chemicals.

With industrial heat consuming over two-thirds of the sector’s energy and generating 24% of global energy-related GHG emissions, switching to renewables has proven challenging. Thermal energy storage offers a scalable, cost-effective solution to decarbonise while easing pressure on power grids.

Martin Schichtel, CEO of Kraftblock, says, “The report demonstrates that thermal energy storage is the cheapest solution and twice as efficient as hydrogen to decarbonise high-temperature heat.” For example, industries in Germany can save up to 30% in energy costs by shifting their heat usage to times of low or negative energy prices.

Thermal storage can also ease grid congestion, a major issue in today’s energy systems. “The widespread deployment of thermal energy storage is essential for energy systems and industries,” says Susanne König, co-founder of Kraftblock. With energy prices rising and supply-demand mismatches driving costs, thermal energy storage can bridge critical gaps in flexibility and resilience.

As demand for sustainable, flexible solutions grows, thermal storage is poised to become a key player in creating more efficient, greener energy systems worldwide.