Kiwis could soon be flying high

New Zealand is gearing up for hydrogen powered flight.

Fabrum, a Kiwi leader in zero-emission technologies, has partnered with Christchurch Airport to launch a hydrogen testing facility at Kowhai Park’s renewable energy precinct. The site will develop liquid hydrogen systems and gas management technologies, aiming to advance green hydrogen in aviation.

Fabrum is part of a hydrogen consortium with Airbus, Air New Zealand and others to drive zero-emission aviation.

Supported by Callaghan Innovation’s Ārohia Trailblazer Grant, the facility will foster innovation and partnerships to accelerate hydrogen projects locally and globally.



Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said, “This facility is another example of how Christchurch Airport is enabling innovation and collaboration to drive decarbonisation. Having already reduced our own operational emissions by 92%, we’re now focused on helping others transition to a low-emissions future.

“By partnering with Fabrum and global industry leaders, we’re not just supporting the transition—we’re at the cutting edge of the sector, leading the way for us to play a key role in accelerating hydrogen adoption in aviation and beyond.”

