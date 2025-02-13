Shawton Energy to develop solar farm in Wales

Shawton Energy is set to develop an 8.6 MW solar farm in South Pembrokeshire, Wales, after acquiring the project from One Planet Developments.

The farm, with more than 14,000 solar panels, is expected to begin generating energy later this year, powering 2,500 homes annually and cutting 2,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The project addresses rising demand from businesses for sustainable, low-cost energy solutions when onsite solar panel installations aren’t viable. Construction is slated to commence soon.

Jamie Shaw, CEO at Shawton Energy remarked: “We’ve been growing our on-site generation PPA portfolio for almost 10 years and are pleased to expand our local and renewable electricity generation offering. True to our strategy, this project will support our corporate and industrial clients in their cost reduction and environmental programmes.”