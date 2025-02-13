Spain’s biggest green hydrogen plant breaks ground

Construction is officially underway on Spain’s largest green hydrogen plant, a joint venture between bp and Iberdrola.

The 25 MW facility in Castellón will slash industrial emissions, create 500 jobs and power key industries with clean hydrogen.

The first stage involves preparing a 20,000 m² plot next to bp’s Castellón refinery, major equipment—including cutting-edge electrolysers—will then be installed to produce hydrogen using renewable electricity.

“The start of construction of the largest green hydrogen plant in Spain is great news,” said Carolina Mesa, VP Hydrogen, Spain and New Markets at bp. “It allows us to see tangible progress in an important industrial decarbonisation project.”

Once operational in 2026, the plant will generate around 2,800 tons of green hydrogen annually, replacing grey hydrogen made from natural gas.

This shift will prevent about 23,000 tons of CO₂ emissions per year—the equivalent of removing 5,000 cars from the road.

Jorge Palomar Herrero, Director of Hydrogen Development at Iberdrola, emphasised the project’s local impact: “This project is already enabling the development of a hydrogen value chain in our country, with key equipment manufactured in Spain and providing work for more than 25 local companies.”

With €70 million invested and €15 million in EU funding, this initiative is a major step in Spain’s hydrogen transition.