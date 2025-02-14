Europe hits 1 million EV charge points

Europe’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network has officially hit 1 million public charge points, according to new research from LCP Delta.

It took just seven years to go from 100,000 chargers in 2018 to this milestone and the rollout is only accelerating.

The continent is expected to hit 2 million by 2029 and 3 million by 2032, thanks to government incentives, rising EV sales and major private investment.

“Reaching 1 million public charge points is a defining moment for the EV charging industry and highlights Europe’s leadership in the shift to electric mobility,” said John Murray, Head of EVs at LCP Delta.

Who’s leading the charge?

The Netherlands is out in front with 175,000 chargers, driven by strong government funding.

France follows with 165,000, focused on urban areas.

Germany has 140,000, despite leading in EV sales – but boasts a higher proportion of ultra-fast chargers.

The UK lags behind with 95,000 public charge points, though it leads in EV sales. Most UK drivers charge at home due to high levels of off-street parking.

What’s next?

Despite this progress, public charging utilisation remains low. One major issue? Pricing. Home charging in the UK costs 7-10p per kWh, while public chargers can exceed 70p per kWh, discouraging use.

“The next five years could define the winners for the decades to come,” said Murray, warning that market consolidation is on the horizon as competition heats up.