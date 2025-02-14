Grid helps fuel poor internationally

National Grid has launched a fund to help those struggling with energy bills both here and in the US.

The £13.8 million Grid for Good Energy Affordability Fund will run for three years, with £3.5m per year donated to charities and organisations providing immediate financial relief to vulnerable households in the UK.

The remaining £3.3m will be targeted at similar organisations in the US.

The first £1.2 million of UK funding has been allocated to a variety of causes including;

Affordable Warmth Solutions – they provide new, free home insulation and other energy efficiency measures to households who don’t qualify for government programmes.

Fuel Bank Foundation – which offers emergency financial support and advice to households with a prepayment meter that are in fuel crisis and at risk of living without heat, light and power.

National Energy Action – who work with communities to ensure people can be warm at home.

National Energy Foundation – that work to help improve the energy efficiency of homes, offers advice and guidance on lowering energy bills and delivers practical solutions to make homes warmer.

This builds on the previous support that National Grid provided to charity partners to help tens of thousands of vulnerable households with energy advice, emergency funding and energy efficiency measures.

Komie Jain, Global Head of Social Impact and Community Engagement at National Grid said: “Many families continue to face difficult choices when it comes to their energy bills, and we are determined to play our part in alleviating the financial strain.

“While immediate relief is vital, our vision extends beyond that. Our aim is for the fund to also support households with longer-term efficiency solutions, providing financial benefits for years to come.”

Responding to the funds, Matt Cole, CEO Fuel Bank Foundation said: “This funding is essential in helping us provide vital services to the most vulnerable in society, ensuring they do not have to live without heat, light, or power when they cannot afford to top up their prepayment meters.”

And Adam Scorer, Chief Executive of National Energy Action added: “Many communities have been impacted by the energy crisis. This support allows us to reach those who are the hardest to reach, those who have been left behind and those who require bespoke solutions.”