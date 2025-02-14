Hold your breath…subsea electric superhighway begins

Construction is officially underway on a £2.5 billion subsea electricity superhighway set to transform the UK’s energy grid.

Spanning 190km beneath the North Sea, Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1), is a high-voltage cable which will transport green electricity to two million homes, strengthening energy security and unlocking economic growth.

A joint venture between SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission, the project will link Scotland’s renewable power to England’s demand, easing grid constraints and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Speaking at the launch in Torness, East Lothian, Minister for Housing and East Lothian MSP Paul McLennan said, “The £2.5 billion joint investment from SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission highlights their dedication to enhancing energy security while delivering significant social, economic and environmental benefits to local communities hosting this vital infrastructure.”

The project will also deliver an £8 million community fund, supporting local initiatives in East Lothian and County Durham.

“Electricity supports every part of our day-to-day lives and with demand set to double we now need the grid to match,” said Nicola Connelly, CEO of SP Energy Networks.

With offshore construction starting this summer, EGL1 marks the next chapter in Britain’s clean energy revolution, paving the way for a more resilient, sustainable power network.