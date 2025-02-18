RWE commissions 220MW of battery storage systems in Germany

Energy giant RWE has commissioned 220MW of battery storage systems in Germany to help stabilise the grid.

The Hamm and Nurath project consists of 690 battery cabinets with eight battery modules each and is capable of reaching its nominal capacity “within seconds”.

Around 140MW of capacity is located in Hamm and 80MW in Grevenbroich-Neurath.

RWE also built the associated grid infrastructure, which includes high-voltage transformers as a connection point to the 110kV grid.

Nikolaus Valerius, CEO RWE Generation SE said: “With the storage plants in Neurath and Hamm, we are commissioning one of the largest battery systems in Germany. Our batteries perfectly complement the expansion of renewables which requires a growing number of large-scale energy storage systems. Further battery storage systems are already in planning.”

The company currently operates battery storage systems with a total capacity of approximately 1.2GW.