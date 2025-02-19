Mitsubishi Electric teams up with HD Renewable Energy for carbon neutrality

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has signed an agreement with HD Renewable Energy to collaborate on initiatives to help the company achieve carbon neutrality.

They will establish a joint venture and Mitsubishi Electric will acquire a stake in HD Renewable Energy.

The joint venture, which will be established in Japan in April 2025, will help fund solar power and battery storage system development, investment and asset management as well as electricity retailing.

It will aim to provide services that help achieve efficient power utilisation and carbon reductions for businesses and society at large.

Mitsubishi Electric is aiming to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its factories and offices by March 2031 – the latest move is expected to support its goal.