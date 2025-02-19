TotalEnergies and Air Liquide team up for green hydrogen



TotalEnergies has joined forces with Air Liquide to develop projects for the production of around 45,000 tons of green hydrogen a year.

The green hydrogen will be produced using renewable power mostly from the OranjeWind offshore wind farm, which will be developed by the two companies.

The projects will cut carbon emissions from TotalEnergies’ refineries in Belgium and the Netherlands by up to 450,000 tons a year.

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide have signed an agreement to set up a joint venture, equally held by TotalEnergies (50%) and Air Liquide (50%), which will build and operate a 250MW electrolyser near the Zeeland refinery.

The project will enable the production of up to 30,000 tons of green hydrogen a year, most of which will be delivered to Zeeland’s platlform.

The electrolyser will be commissioned in 2029 and will cut the site’s carbon emissions by up to 300,000 tons a year.

In addition, TotalEnergies has signed an agreement for 130MW to be dedicated to the production of 15,000 tons per year of green hydrogen for its platform in Antwerp.

Under this agreement, the company will supply energy produced by the OranjeWind project to Air Liquide to be transformed into green hydrogen. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2027 and will reduce emissions at the Antwerp site by up to 150,000 tons per year.

Vincent Stoquart, President, Refining & Chemicals at TotalEnergies said: “Following the first partnership agreement with Air Liquide to supply the Normandy refinery with green hydrogen and the agreements to supply the Grandpuits and La Mède biorefineries with renewable hydrogen, the partnership with Air Liquide takes on a new dimension and marks a new step in TotalEnergies’ ambition to decarbonise the hydrogen consumed by its refineries in Europe by 2030.

“By supplying these two electrolysers with renewable electricity from our offshore wind project in the Netherlands, TotalEnergies is leveraging its positioning as an integrated electricity company.”