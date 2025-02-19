UK Government relaunches Net Zero Council 

The UK Government has relaunched the Net Zero Council with a plan to help various sectors accelerate towards net zero targets and support thousands of jobs.

The relaunch reflects a new “mission-led approach”, ensuring government actively engages with a broad range of industry leaders and stakeholders to drive the progress towards net zero.

The announcement comes as a meeting focused on agreeing the Council’s priorities for 2025 to 2026, which will include a new focus on providing expert input to inform government strategies relating to net zero.

The Council, co-chaired by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Co-operative Group CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq, brings together leaders from some of the UK’s biggest businesses, charities and organisations as well as trade unions and local authorities.

New members include representatives from the Trades Union Congress and Design Council and major industry players such as Siemens, Nestlé and HSBC have returned to the Council alongside new members including the Local Government Association and Aviva Investors.

The Council will provide advice to the government to support net zero strategy development, co-ordinate action to address cross-economy challenges and maximise the economic and societal opportunities offered by the net zero transition.

Its priorities for the coming year also include supporting SMEs to decarbonise while maximising the benefits of the transition as well as informing the government’s approach to public engagement and developing products to support public participation with net zero.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Businesses and leaders across our country recognise that clean power and accelerating towards net zero represents the economic opportunity of the 21st century.

“It is one which will protect bills, create jobs, and tackle the climate crisis. This Council is about mission-driven leadership, bringing government, business and civil society together to turn ambition into action.

“By working in partnership, we can drive the investment, innovation and industrial transformation needed to make the UK a clean energy superpower.”