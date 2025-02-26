BYD to build world’s largest battery storage project

Chinese energy giant BYD has signed a major deal with the Saudi Electricity Company to construct the world’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project, spanning five sites across Saudi Arabia, will provide a combined 12.5 GWh of energy storage—nearly four times the capacity of the current largest facility, the 3.287-GWh Edwards & Sanborn project in California.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to generate 50% of its electricity from renewable sources within the next five years and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Each site will be equipped with BYD’s MC Cube-T Energy Storage System, featuring its advanced Blade batteries, known for efficiency and compact design.

The project is a significant step in Saudi Arabia’s clean energy transition.

Last month, the country connected its largest operational battery storage facility, the 2-GWh Bisha plant, to the grid.

Saudi Arabia is already among the top 10 global markets for energy storage and could rank third worldwide by 2026, behind China and the US, by achieving its target of 22 GWh of storage capacity.