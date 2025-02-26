Scottish heat pump rollout stalls

Scotland’s heat pump rollout is falling behind schedule, with fewer than 9,000 installations since 2019, according to new Freedom of Information figures.

The Plumbing and Heating Federation warns that funding delays and high electricity costs are stalling decarbonisation efforts, putting Scotland’s ambition to convert one million homes to low-carbon heating by 2030 at risk.

Fiona Hodgson, Chief Executive of the Federation, said:

While it is encouraging to see growing numbers of homeowners and landlords making the switch to clean heating solutions, the Scottish Government’s ambition of over one million homes converted to low or zero-emission heat by 2030 is simply not achievable under current conditions.”

The Federation is also calling for urgent reform of the Home Energy Scotland scheme’s payment structure, which places a heavy financial burden on installers.

Many face substantial upfront costs, leading to cash-flow issues that threaten business sustainability.

Hodgson stressed: “Installers are at the heart of Scotland’s green heating transition, but they need a stable, transparent funding framework to remain viable.”

Another major hurdle is the ‘spark gap’—the price disparity between electricity and gas, which discourages consumers from switching.

Hodgson warned: “Even with various funding schemes, the fundamental cost imbalance between electricity and fossil-fuel heating remains a deterrent for households.”

The Federation is urging coordinated action between Westminster and the Scottish Government to close this gap and boost heat pump adoption.

Without urgent intervention, it says Scotland risks missing its net zero targets and losing vital economic opportunities in the growing green energy sector.