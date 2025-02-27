Greener seas for Portsmouth naval base

UK Power Networks Services has been awarded a framework contract to mastermind infrastructure projects for the Royal Navy’s base at Portsmouth (UK Ministry of Defence © Crown copyright 2025)

UK Power Networks Services has secured a framework contract from KBS Maritime to support sustainable infrastructure projects at Portsmouth Naval Base.

The 500-acre site, home to 60% of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet, will benefit from electrical upgrades designed to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

Under the two-year agreement, UK Power Networks Services will provide consulting services, assess new projects, and carry out feasibility studies.

The company will also have the opportunity to upgrade electrical infrastructure serving 900 buildings and over three miles of waterfront.

The upgrades will enhance energy efficiency and resilience, ensuring the base can handle major incidents while lowering its carbon footprint.

The site, which accommodates up to 17,000 personnel and 700,000 visitors annually, is set to benefit from modern, low-carbon energy solutions.

With a strong focus on sustainability, this collaboration marks a significant step towards a greener, more energy-efficient naval base.