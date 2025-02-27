Ofgem opens £4bn bidding war for North Sea energy links

Ofgem has kicked off a £4bn bidding race to own and operate the transmission link plugging one of the world’s biggest offshore wind farms into Britain’s energy grid.

The offshore transmission assets connect RWE’s 1.4GW Sofia wind farm, located 120 miles off the Northeast coast, to the onshore grid in North Yorkshire. Capable of powering nearly 1.2 million homes, Sofia is a key player in Britain’s renewable energy future.

“Connecting offshore wind farms such as Sofia helps harness the power of the North Sea to keep the lights on and deliver homegrown energy to British consumers,” said Beatrice Filkin, Ofgem’s Director of Major Projects.

The bidding, part of Ofgem’s OFTO (Offshore Transmission Owner) regime, ensures private investment funds key infrastructure while keeping costs low for consumers.

Since 2009, the programme has drawn £11bn in private investment, linking 27 offshore wind farms to the mainland.

With Britain pushing for clean energy dominance, Ofgem expects to bring £6bn in new OFTO assets to market annually through 2030.

Later this year, the competition heats up further with Tender Round 13, Ofgem’s largest yet. Up for grabs will be transmission links for three major wind farms: Dogger Bank C, part of the world’s biggest offshore wind project, Scotland’s Inch Cape wind farm and East Anglia 3, which could power 1.3 million homes.