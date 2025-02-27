Scientists cook up a green recipe for recycling lithium-ion batteries using vegetable oil

Scientists have developed a ground-breaking technique to sustainably extract valuable metals from used lithium-ion batteries using a simple mix of water and cooking oil.

This innovative nanoemulsion-based method, which is patent-pending, enables the purification of battery black mass (a waste product of used batteries) within minutes at room temperature.

Led by Professor Andy Abbott and Dr. Jake Yang at the University of Leicester – under the Faraday Institution’s ReLiB project, the research discovered that ultrasound-generated nano-droplets of oil effectively separate valuable lithium, nickel and cobalt metal oxides (NMC) from graphite.

The oil nano-droplets selectively bind to hydrophobic graphite, forming clumps that float on water, allowing the valuable hydrophilic metal oxides to remain untouched for easy collection.

This method offers a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to current recycling techniques, which rely on high-temperature furnaces and corrosive acids, both of which increase the CO₂ footprint and degrade the recovered materials.

Unlike traditional methods, Leicester’s technique preserves the battery-grade crystalline structure, enabling direct reuse in new battery cells.

This quick, simple and inexpensive method could revolutionise how batteries are recycled at scale. We now hope to work with a variety of stakeholders to scale up this technology and create a circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.” Dr. Jake Yang, University of Leicester

With billions of lithium-ion batteries in use globally, this low-cost, eco-friendly solution could revolutionise battery recycling, making the EV and electronics supply chain greener and more efficient.