Stem outreach barriers threaten sustainability skills pipeline

A new report from EngineeringUK highlights that 90% of STEM teachers face barriers to delivering STEM outreach, with funding and time constraints posing significant challenges.

With the UK’s transition to net zero relying on a skilled workforce, the lack of sustainability-focused education could impact future green innovation.

The first briefing in the School Report series, How teachers engage with STEM outreach, found that 52% of teachers cited funding issues, while 49% struggled with time pressures. Additionally, 22% reported a lack of support staff, and 38% had difficulty finding suitable outreach opportunities.

Becca Gooch, head of research at EngineeringUK, said: “Engineering is not very visible in the curriculum, so STEM outreach is an important avenue for young people to gain subject or career knowledge, and without it, could impact on young people’s knowledge and perceptions. We know outreach plays a vital role in sparking interest and passion – so we need industry to support teachers and students in STEM outreach.”

With engineering and technology expected to grow significantly by 2030, the report calls for greater collaboration between schools, industry and career hubs to ensure students have access to the knowledge and skills needed for sustainable careers.

To address these barriers, EngineeringUK recommends targeted funding, bursaries and teacher ambassador programmes, as well as stronger industry engagement to connect young people with green technology and renewable energy careers.