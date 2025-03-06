China goes big on renewable projects to cut its emissions

China has announced a series of large-scale renewable energy projects as it works towards peaking carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The plans, reported by Reuters, include offshore wind farms and new energy bases across the country’s vast desert regions, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) confirmed.

The NDRC also outlined plans for a hydropower facility on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, which has raised concerns in India regarding its impact on downstream water flow.

In addition, a direct power transmission link between Tibet and Southeast China, including Hong Kong and Macao, is under development.

However, China will continue to rely on coal, with the government set to increase coal production and supply in 2025 while trialling low-carbon technology in coal-fired power plants.

Balancing economic growth with environmental goals remains a challenge, with NDRC data showing a 3.4% reduction in carbon intensity last year—falling short of expectations due to rising energy demand and extreme weather.

“Despite the world record expansion of renewables, an inconvenient truth is that China’s economy hasn’t become much more energy efficient in recent years,” said Yao Zhe, Global Policy Advisor at Greenpeace in Beijing.

While China leads in renewable energy expansion, challenges remain in reducing overall energy intensity.



