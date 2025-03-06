Ørsted striving to clean up offshore turbine building

Ørsted is taking a big step to make the installation of windfarms less polluting.

After a year-long test, it has approved a recyclable tarpaulin material for monopile covers (TP-covers).

This innovation is set to prevent an average of 10 tonnes of landfill waste per offshore project, making offshore wind construction more sustainable.

Monopile covers play a crucial role in protecting foundations and cables during offshore wind farm construction.

Ørsted sought to replace traditional materials that lacked viable recycling options. After exhaustive industrial recycling trials, TME proposed a new recyclable material, which underwent outdoor endurance tests.

The new material will be used for the first time in Hornsea 3, the world’s largest offshore wind farm. Once construction is complete, the covers can be fully recycled, eliminating the need for new materials and significantly reducing waste.

Rasmus Uldahl Kjeldsen, Head of Construction Sustainability at Ørsted said: “At Ørsted, we believe protecting our environment can go hand in hand with innovation and efficiency. Designing out waste from the beginning is possible and can be done without compromising quality or increasing cost.”