Will SAF be aviation’s saviour?

Cleaning up our skies has been a battle between using Hydrogen or SAF and it’s clear one is winning.

IDTechEx’s latest report shows sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as key to decarbonising the sector. Despite ambitions for hydrogen-fueled aircraft, technological and infrastructural challenges have pushed Airbus’s hydrogen plane debut to the 2040s.

Meanwhile, SAF emerges as a viable immediate alternative, supporting the industry’s green transition while hydrogen solutions mature.

Airbus’s initial goal was to pioneer hydrogen-powered commercial flights by the mid-2030s. However, the complexity of the necessary infrastructure and technology, means that timeframe has extended. This delay highlights the significant barriers to integrating new energy solutions into such a globally critical sector.

While hydrogen’s promise in aviation remains on the horizon, SAF is taking centre stage.

Produced from waste cooking oils and fats or other sources, SAF offers a substantial reduction in carbon emissions compared to traditional jet fuel. This transition aligns with regulatory pushes worldwide, mandating incremental increases in SAF usage.

IDTechEx’s research into aviation’s sustainability options, which include battery-electric planes and hydrogen combustion technologies, shows SAF currently stands out for its feasibility and regulatory support.

The reports suggest that while the aviation industry awaits more viable hydrogen solutions, SAF will play a pivotal role.

The successful transatlantic flight by Virgin, powered entirely by SAF, underscores its potential as a practical substitute for conventional fuels.

Moreover, the environmental and economic implications of new technologies like hydrogen are still under debate.