Solihull hospital fast-tracks net zero with Centrica’s help

Centrica Business Solutions has extended its 20-year partnership with Solihull Hospital by committing to develop a state-of-the-art energy centre.

The new centre will boost the hospital’s decarbonisation efforts and deliver substantial cost savings. A new 2MW cascade heat pump system will replace the hospital’s existing Combined Heat and Power (CHP) unit, meeting 75% of the hospital’s heating needs once completed in spring 2026.

This upgrade is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 1,185 tonnes annually.

Together with previous initiatives – such as Building Management System enhancements, cavity wall insulation and replacing 2,500 light fittings with LEDs – there should be an estimated annual saving of £62,000 based on current energy tariffs.

Centrica Business Solutions’ ongoing collaboration with the hospital will continue for up to 18 years, ensuring long-term support for maintenance and performance.

By upgrading key infrastructure, the project aligns with the hospital’s objective of achieving net zero, while also improving conditions for patients and staff.