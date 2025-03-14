Miliband travels to China for new start

Britain is set to revive formal climate talks with China for the first time in nearly eight years, as ministers from both countries meet in Beijing to push forward cooperation on tackling global emissions.

With the UK on a mission to become a clean energy superpower under its Plan for Change, the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, will meet China’s National Energy Administrator Minister Wang Hongzhi and Ecology and Environment Minister Huang Runqiu, marking a significant diplomatic reset.

The UK is expected to launch a new ‘Climate Dialogue’, inviting Chinese ministers to London later this year and formalising future climate discussions.

The move underscores China’s crucial role in addressing the climate crisis.

As the world’s largest investor and supplier of renewables, yet also the biggest emitter—responsible for more emissions than the US, EU, India and UK combined—its actions will define global progress on net zero.

But the talks won’t just focus on climate.

The Energy Secretary is also set to confront China on issues including forced labour in supply chains, human rights in Hong Kong and its ongoing support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This dual approach—cooperation where possible, challenge where necessary—will form the backbone of the UK’s long-term engagement with Beijing.

Resetting energy ties

A key outcome of the visit will be refreshing the outdated UK-China Clean Energy Partnership.

This agreement, now a decade old, will be overhauled to set clear boundaries on where collaboration is mutually beneficial and secure.

The UK is expected to work with China on emerging clean technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture, while sharing expertise on phasing out coal, having closed its last coal-fired power station last year.

At the same time, the government is reinforcing its commitment to national security.

The updated agreement will establish a formal mechanism to raise energy security concerns with China, alongside strengthened protections under the National Security and Investment Act, which provides a legal framework to block threats to critical infrastructure.

Why now?

The UK’s renewed engagement with China comes as global energy instability continues to hit consumers hard.

Three years on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, wholesale gas prices remain volatile—having risen 15% compared to the previous price cap period. The direct impact is being felt in UK households, with power and heating costs still heavily influenced by global fossil fuel markets.

As Ofgem’s price cap prepares to rise once again, the government is highlighting the need to accelerate Britain’s transition to homegrown clean energy. Ministers argue that reliance on imported gas is exposing families and businesses to price shocks, whereas a secure, renewable-led system would drive down costs for good.

The UK’s clean energy push

The government has already set in motion one of the biggest overhauls of Britain’s energy system in decades. Within its first eight months in office, it has lifted the ban on onshore wind, approved nearly 3GW of solar, delivered a record-breaking renewables auction and kickstarted the UK’s hydrogen and carbon capture industries.

The creation of Great British Energy, a state-backed investment body, is also set to drive further renewable growth.

The wider ambition is clear: Britain wants to become a global leader in clean energy, securing long-term investment and cutting dependence on unstable fossil fuel markets.

We can only keep future generations safe from climate change if all major emitters act. It is simply an act of negligence to today’s and future generations not to engage China on how it can play its part in taking action on climate.” Ed Miliband

But achieving this goal will require international cooperation, and China—despite geopolitical tensions—remains central to any global net zero plan.

By re-engaging with Beijing, the UK is taking a pragmatic approach: pushing for faster climate action while ensuring its own energy security.

Ministers will be hoping that this reset delivers real progress, both for global emissions and for British billpayers facing yet another rise in energy costs.