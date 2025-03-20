ENGIE acquires 157 MW renewable energy portfolio

ENGIE has successfully acquired a 157 MW operational renewable energy portfolio in the UK from Munich Re’s asset manager, MEAG.

The portfolio comprises four solar PV and three onshore wind farms across England and Wales.

This acquisition, pending Government approval, marks a major step in ENGIE’s UK renewable energy strategy. It reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding its clean energy capacity and supporting the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Miya Paolucci, UK CEO of ENGIE, said: “This acquisition expands our renewable generation capacity and reflects our ongoing commitment to growing our operations here in the UK.

“It is a key part of our strategy to invest in low carbon technologies so we can provide clean energy to our B2B customers and support the energy transition.”