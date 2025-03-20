Read your meter before April or pay more!

Nine million households in the UK are being urged to submit their meter readings before 1 April to avoid potential overpayments of up to £34 million.

The latest research from Uswitch.com highlights that those on standard variable tariffs (SVTs) without a smart meter should take action before the price cap increase takes effect.

From 1 April, energy rates will rise by 6.4%, meaning households that fail to submit readings risk being charged at the higher rate for energy used in March.

The difference for an average household could be £3.62 for just one week of energy usage, adding up to significant overpayments nationwide.

Uswitch is also encouraging households to consider switching to a fixed tariff, with deals currently offering savings of around £239 compared to the new April price cap.

These are the highest savings seen since May 2024, providing an opportunity for consumers to lock in lower rates and gain price stability.

The rising price cap means many households will see their bills increase.

However, those who take advantage of fixed deals can protect themselves from further price hikes and enjoy predictable monthly costs.

The advice is clear, those who submit their readings on time and switch to a lower tariff, will be in the best position to keep their energy bills manageable in the months ahead.