Smart meter rollout hits 25 million mark

The UK’s smart meter rollout has smashed through the 25 million installation milestone but the pace of deployment is slowing, according to new figures from ElectraLink.

A total of 25.15 million smart meters have been installed since tracking began in 2012, marking a major step in the long-running programme to modernise the UK’s energy system.

However, the latest data shows momentum is lagging.

February 2025 saw 194,000 installations, 4% down on February 2024, and the first two months of 2025 have fallen 13% behind last year’s pace.

The usual hotspots for installations led the way, with East England topping the charts at 23,000 meters, followed by southern England (21,000) and the East Midlands (19,000).

Despite the slowdown, the rollout remains ahead of the early years of the programme, with 2021, 2022 and 2023 all starting at a slower pace.

The question now is whether the UK can ramp up installations to hit its long-term targets—or if the rollout is starting to run out of steam.