Unicorn Delivered Modern Tools to epet for Energy Trading, Portfolio Management, and Forecasting

Prague, [17.3.2025] – Unicorn Systems, the leading Czech information systems provider for the European energy sector, successfully implemented the Lancelot ETRM and Lancelot FMS solutions for epet (EP ENERGY TRADING). These tools simplify key electricity and gas trading processes, provide advanced forecasting and automation, and streamline traders’ wholesale market work noticeably.

epet was searching for a modern system to cover all its trading activities, including everything from transactions to confirmations, nominations, scheduling, and even reporting. The Lancelot ETRM (Energy Trading and Risk Management) solution met these expectations thanks to its multi-commodity approach, time series work, and user-friendly interface in the application’s newest generation. Thanks to the automated data exchange, for instance, with the system used by the Czech electricity and natural gas market operator (OTE), users can input orders, schedule for relevant market locations, and perform other tasks directly within the system, which saves time and eliminates the need to switch between various applications.

The Lancelot FMS (Forecasting Management System) solution also expands the system’s options by providing portfolio management of collection points, forecasting automation, and data work. Users can easily predict electricity and gas consumption, taking into account portfolio changes over time using the temporal balance method. Together, both solutions minimise the risk of deviations, simplify routine tasks, and allow traders to focus on strategic activities.

“Our company needed a user-friendly IT tool to help us purposefully perform trading activities on the wholesale electricity and gas market and forecast for both of these commodities. The Lancelot system from Unicorn Systems meets this need perfectly, and it does so with a user-friendly interface that doesn’t need to be installed on the users’ computers,” states Jan Lev, GM of PMO & epet company transformation.

“Our goal is to provide customers with a solution that not only simplifies their everyday work but also brings high added value in key areas of their business. The cooperation with epet is proof that the Lancelot system can accommodate the most demanding requests for flexibility and effectiveness. We truly appreciate epet putting its trust in us, and we’re delighted to have contributed in the optimisation of its trading processes,” adds Jan Konrád, CCO of Unicorn Systems.

With this project, Unicorn Systems again affirms its position as a key supplier in the energy industry. The Lancelot platform helps clients not only to optimise their business processes but also to manage risk effectively and increase performance.

About Unicorn

Unicorn is a renowned European company providing the largest information systems and solutions in the area of information and communication technologies. We are focused on providing solutions that provide high added value while also delivering a competitive business advantage to its clients. We’ve been serving our clients since 1990, and over the years, we’ve developed a number of high-end, large-scale solutions, which are being used to serve the IT needs of important companies in many of the key sectors of the economy. In the field of energy and utilities, we focus on implementing expansive information systems to manage energy markets on a state and international level as well as the related energy trade industry. Geoinformatics and solutions for business activity management are also our priorities. In these areas, we deploy both our own products and our partners’ trusted platforms.

About epet

epet is an electricity and natural gas provider in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It supplies energy both to households and larger-scale customers and ranks amongst other notable companies and institutions in the fields of industry, food processing, and health care. epet has provided homes and corporate buildings with electricity and gas since 2005. Since 2021, the companies Dobrá Energie and Gazela Energy have acted as epet subsidiaries. By the total volume of energy provided, epet is the largest alternative supplier on the Czech market, delivering gas and electricity for 170,000 collection points.