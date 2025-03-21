Carbon accountants get the offical stamp

The Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) is partnering with the Carbon Accounting Alliance (CAA) to establish the Register of Carbon Accountants.

This initiative will provide professionals and organisations with a credible way to showcase their expertise in carbon accounting to clients, regulators and reporting schemes.

The Register aims to promote high standards in carbon accounting by setting rigorous criteria based on industry knowledge and experience.

Registered professionals will demonstrate their ability to manage carbon data accurately and ethically, enhancing trust and transparency in carbon reporting.

The initiative will also create a structured career pathway, offering recognition and growth opportunities as demand for skilled carbon accountants rises.

IEMA and CAA have proposed three membership grades—Associate, Practitioner and Principal—each with defined competencies reflecting different levels of expertise.

To ensure these standards align with industry needs, professionals are invited to provide feedback on the proposed competencies before the consultation closes on April 21. Following this, IEMA will finalise the competency framework, establish assessor panels and officially launch the Register.

Part of IEMA’s Specialist Registers portfolio, the Register will be managed by IEMA’s Professional Standards team, ensuring credibility and professional excellence.



Martin Baxter, Deputy CEO of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment, said: “The introduction of a Register of Carbon Accountants is a welcome development in the industry in recognising the professionalism of carbon accounting practitioners.



“Through our Specialist Registers, IEMA aims to uphold the highest of professional standards, and build trust and transparency in areas that require high levels of expertise and ethical practice.”

