Corrosion key to cutting steel’s carbon footprint

Corrosion of steel is contributing significantly to global carbon emissions, with experts warning the environmental impact is greater than the entire aviation industry.

Steel production is one of the most carbon-intensive processes, with a single 10m by 10m, 20mm thick steel plate generating around 3 tonnes of CO2.

Corrosion accelerates the need for replacements, driving further emissions from raw material extraction, manufacturing, transport and installation.

Research by Curtin University and Ohio State University found that 25% of global steel production is lost to corrosion, with replacement accounting for 4 to 9% of total global emissions.

Klaus Müller, Managing director at corrosion specialist Steelpaint, said: “Addressing this issue through effective steel protection is an economical and environmental imperative. Every premature steel asset failure triggers a replacement cycle that indirectly undermines the industry’s decarbonisation efforts.”

Steelpaint’s Stelcatec coating of moisture-cure polyurethane Stelcatec coating is enabling steel assets to remain in service longer. It’s one way in which the industry can significantly reduce emissions while supporting global sustainability goals.