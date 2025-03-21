Funding to boost skills and sustainable employment

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) has launched a £250,000 fund to support organisations helping people gain skills and secure sustainable employment.

The Community Matters Fund, will offer grants of up to £5,000 to registered charities and non-profits working in the Midlands, South West and South Wales.

NGED aims to support initiatives that improve career prospects for 16 to 25-year-olds not in full-time education, people with disabilities or health conditions, ethnic minorities, armed forces veterans, ex-offenders, and those returning to work after a long absence.

The fund is open to organisations providing work experience, placements and professional accreditation.

NGED is particularly interested in skills development for sectors such as construction, mechanics, plumbing, electrical work, agriculture, and health and social care. Projects that improve employability through CV workshops, interview coaching and career masterclasses are also encouraged.

Ellie Patey, NGED’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “We want to hear from charities and groups addressing the widening skills gap who can provide pathways to stable and sustainable employment for people furthest from the jobs market.”

With one in eight young people not in education, training or employment, NGED’s funding aims to create opportunities for those facing barriers to employment.

The fund is run in partnership with Localgiving and applications are open until Wednesday 23 April.