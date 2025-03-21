Hydrogen bus trial could lead to zero-emission travel for Sizewell C workers

A fleet of hydrogen-powered buses is being trialled to transport workers at Sizewell C, potentially setting a new standard for zero-emissions travel at the nuclear power station’s construction site.

The pilot scheme includes three hydrogen double-decker buses and one single-decker bus – the first of their kind in Suffolk.

If successful, the initiative could see up to 150 hydrogen buses deployed, creating the UK’s largest hydrogen bus fleet.

Hydrogen fuel produces no carbon emissions, making it an ideal solution for reducing the environmental impact of workforce transport during Sizewell C’s construction.

The project has already committed to delivering 60% of its construction materials by rail and sea to limit emissions and reduce traffic on local roads.

The trial could also accelerate hydrogen adoption across the region, creating clean energy jobs and training opportunities in Suffolk. The project aligns with the UK’s push towards net zero and investment in homegrown green technologies.

The project is also exploring the use of electric buses, with an order expected soon.