New partnerships to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency

Efforts to reduce fuel poverty for more than half a million people by 2028 will be strengthened by a new partnership.

UK Power Networks is collaborating with four organisations — the National Energy Foundation, We Are Group, Citizens Advice Essex and Citizens Advice Arun & Chichester — to help vulnerable customers adopt more sustainable energy practices and reduce energy costs.

The partnership will fund these organisations to provide immediate and long-term support, tailoring services to individual needs.

This may include energy efficiency advice, meter reading support, or help accessing grants for heating upgrades.

Matt White, Head of customer service and innovation at UK Power Networks, said: “We don’t set energy bills but we do recognise the significant challenges that fuel poverty presents for our customers, so we are excited to be partnering with organisations that share our vision of a fairer, more sustainable energy future.”

By combining expertise and resources, the initiative aims to create lasting change.

Dave Evans, Chief executive of the National Energy Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with UK Power Networks in the fight against fuel poverty. This collaboration presents a unique opportunity to reach those most in need and provide vital support that can make a lasting difference in their lives.”

By improving home energy efficiency and empowering individuals, the partnership will support a more sustainable future while helping vulnerable households manage energy costs.