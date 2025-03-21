Plans submitted for UK’s biggest pumped hydro project

SSE and Gilkes Energy have submitted a plans for the proposed Fearna pumped storage hydro (PSH) project in the Scottish Highlands.

The joint venture, split 50:50, is located west of Invergarry and adjacent to SSE Renewables’ Loch Quoich reservoir.

If approved, it would become the UK’s largest pumped storage hydro scheme, boasting a 1.8GW installed capacity and up to 36GWh of stored energy, providing 20 hours of storage.

The project could support around 500 jobs at peak construction over an estimated seven-year period, driving economic growth in the region.

The development would involve tunnels and a new power station connecting Loch Quoich with a proposed upper reservoir at Loch Fearna.

Gilkes Energy will lead the development under a services agreement with SSE Renewables, which already operates Scotland’s largest hydro-electric and pumped storage assets.

With large-scale, long-duration electricity storage (LDES) essential for the UK’s renewable energy transition, SSE is advancing multiple hydropower projects in the Highlands.

Fearna PSH, subject to investment decisions and planning approval, could play a crucial role in supporting Britain’s future energy mix.