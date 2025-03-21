What a gas – hydrogen from cow manure!

Cows – so often blamed for adding to emissions with their methane burps and farts, could now be a source for sustainable hydrogen!

A farm in Hokkaido, Japan is transforming cow manure into hydrogen, offering a sustainable energy solution that reduces emissions and utilises waste effectively.

The Shikaoi Hydrogen Farm uses cattle waste to produce hydrogen, which powers farm vehicles, local businesses, and homes.

“This project to produce hydrogen from livestock manure originated in Japan and is unique to this place,” said Maiko Abe from Air Water, one of the companies involved in the project.

The process starts with manure collected from local farms, which is fed into an anaerobic digester.

Bacteria break down the waste, generating biogas that is purified into methane and then converted into hydrogen. The plant produces up to 70 cubic metres of hydrogen per day — enough to refuel around 28 hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Using cow manure as a hydrogen source reduces methane emissions that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere. “Since it was originally in the atmosphere, it is considered carbon neutral,” said Abe.

Hydrogen is stored in canisters and transported to power facilities such as a local fish farm and zoo. To promote uptake, the plant subsidises hydrogen prices to match petrol costs.

With countries worldwide exploring similar methods using pig dung, poultry waste and coconut husks, Hokkaido’s success demonstrates how local waste streams can become valuable energy sources.

As Abe highlighted, “This could be a win, win situation,” cutting emissions while providing renewable energy.