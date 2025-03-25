OPEC chief says term ‘green’ is misleading

The head of OPEC has argued that the term “green” is too simplistic and fails to capture the complexities of energy production, warning that it obscures the real-world impacts of different energy sources.

In an opinion piece, Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, questioned whether the word “green” should even be used when discussing energy, arguing that it implies perfection and dismisses the trade-offs involved in different energy choices.

It is a simple word, but one that can allow an energy to be viewed as a panacea to the climate challenge. No more questions needed.”

He stressed that while technologies like wind and solar power are important, their full lifecycle emissions, environmental impacts and recyclability must be considered.

Al Ghais pointed out that so-called “green” energy still relies on emissions-intensive industrial processes.

Wind turbines and solar panels require steel, cement and plastics—materials that generate high levels of CO2 in their production.

He also highlighted the role of mining for critical minerals like lithium, copper and cobalt, which are essential for renewable technologies but cause significant environmental damage.

At the same time, he argued that electrifying everything is not necessarily a route to sustainability, noting that coal-fired electricity generation hit record highs in 2024, pushing global CO2 emissions from coal power to unprecedented levels.

If being “green” means being in harmony with nature, then land clearance for renewable energy infrastructure must be taken into account, Al Ghais said.

Construction emissions

The construction of wind farms and solar parks often involves removing trees and altering landscapes, while turbines and fences disrupt wildlife habitats.

Waste from renewables is another challenge. The OPEC chief pointed to estimates that turbine blade waste will total more than 43 million tonnes by 2050, while old solar panels will add another 60 to 78 million tonnes.

“Just because something can be recycled is no guarantee that it will be recycled or that it will not end up in a landfill,” he warned.

While technological advances are improving the recyclability of turbines and solar panels, Al Ghais argued that the world is already struggling with waste disposal.

The toxic heavy metals in some solar panels mean they must be handled as hazardous waste under strict guidelines.

Energy security

The OPEC Secretary General acknowledged that wind and solar power are “extraordinary technologies” and necessary components of the future energy mix.

However, he cautioned against unrealistic expectations, quoting energy historian Jean-Baptiste Fressoz: “It is unreasonable to expect more from solar panels and wind turbines than they can deliver.”

He suggested that by labelling only certain energy sources as “green,” policymakers risk ignoring the benefits of other forms of energy.

“It suggests there is a morality to energy sources, thereby discounting some of the important benefits that sources not traditionally seen as green can provide,” he said.

Instead of focusing on colour-coded energy labels, Al Ghais argued that the world should take a more pragmatic approach, balancing energy security, affordability and emissions reduction.

The future is about all energies, it does not matter what colour they are labelled. We need solutions, not slogans.”