Scottish start-up hits hydrogen milestone

Could scaled up hydrogen be on its way after a Scottish university start-up announced a major milestone in production.

Glasgow-based Clyde Hydrogen Systems says it’s taken a major step towards commercialising its innovative hydrogen production technology.

The company has successfully made hydrogen continuously from water using its ‘Decoupled Electrolysis’ process. This marks a critical milestone in its mission to provide scalable, efficient and cost-effective hydrogen solutions.

The breakthrough follows Clyde Hydrogen’s December 2024 achievement of producing hydrogen at over 100 bar pressure.

Its technology, developed at the University of Glasgow’s School of Chemistry, means more realistic levels of hydrogen could be produced to meet growing demand.

Image: Clyde Hydrogen

James Peck, CEO of Clyde Hydrogen, said: “This is an important step for the team as it enables us to demonstrate that the system works continuously and gives confidence that we can begin the build of the full prototype in preparation for a commercial pilot project next year.”

Clyde Hydrogen plans to deliver a fully integrated pilot system later this year, followed by a commercial demonstrator and market-ready product by 2027.

Backed by funding from Zinc, the Scottish Government, and the Net Zero Technology Centre, Clyde Hydrogen is now seeking up to £5 million in investment to refine its production process and accelerate its commercialisation.