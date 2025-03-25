Waste gases could transform consumer products and cut emissions

Industrial waste gases could soon replace fossil fuels in everyday products, thanks to research led by the University of Surrey.

The study, part of the Flue2Chem initiative, demonstrated that capturing CO₂ emissions from steel and paper mills can produce surfactants — key ingredients in products like shampoo, detergent, and fuel.

The study, published in the Journal of CO2 Utilization, revealed this method reduces global warming potential by 82% for paper mills and nearly half for steel mills, compared to fossil-based production.

“For decades, fossil fuels have been the backbone of manufacturing, not just as an energy source but as a key component in the products people use daily,” said Professor Jin Xuan, Associate Dean of Research and Innovation at Surrey.

“However, this reliance has come at a high environmental cost. Our findings show that waste CO₂ can be part of the solution rather than the problem.”

The researchers highlight challenges in the process, such as high costs and limited hydrogen supply, both vital for converting CO₂ into surfactants.

With the UK’s consumer industries valued at over £73 billion, the findings offer valuable guidance for policymakers and industry leaders working to reduce emissions and promote circular carbon solutions.