Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy SavingGenerationRenewable Energy

Aggreko boosts greener steam boiler fleet to meet rising demand

Aggreko expands steam boiler fleet with greener, efficient solutions to meet Europe’s rising demand
26/03/2025 9:43 AM
1 0
0
Aggreko boosts greener steam boiler fleet to meet rising demand
0
Shares

Aggreko has expanded its European steam boiler fleet to meet growing demand for flexible, energy-efficient, low-emission steam solutions across the continent’s chemical and process industries.

The new investment includes 2T/hr and 5.5T/hr containerised steam boilers designed for rapid deployment, improved combustion efficiency and compatibility with greener fuels such as HVO – a type of vegetable oil.

The additions reflect a broader shift towards modernising ageing steam infrastructure in pursuit of decarbonisation.

Each boiler features innovative spiral coil steam generator technology, delivering steam that is at least 99.5% dry saturated.

This ensures maximum efficiency, rapid response times and improved control, ideal for emergency use, site shutdowns or boosting existing steam capacity.

The 2T/hr boiler offers a net heating capacity of 1227 kW and fits into a compact 10ft-high cube.

Torben Hillier, Lead Development Engineer HVAC at Aggreko, said: “By focusing on minimising heat loss, managing pressure and using reliable, efficient systems, we’re helping customers reduce emissions and costs while improving resilience.”

Copyright © 2025 Energy Live News LtdELN

Related Posts

© 2025 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2025 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.