Aggreko boosts greener steam boiler fleet to meet rising demand

Aggreko has expanded its European steam boiler fleet to meet growing demand for flexible, energy-efficient, low-emission steam solutions across the continent’s chemical and process industries.

The new investment includes 2T/hr and 5.5T/hr containerised steam boilers designed for rapid deployment, improved combustion efficiency and compatibility with greener fuels such as HVO – a type of vegetable oil.

The additions reflect a broader shift towards modernising ageing steam infrastructure in pursuit of decarbonisation.

Each boiler features innovative spiral coil steam generator technology, delivering steam that is at least 99.5% dry saturated.

This ensures maximum efficiency, rapid response times and improved control, ideal for emergency use, site shutdowns or boosting existing steam capacity.

The 2T/hr boiler offers a net heating capacity of 1227 kW and fits into a compact 10ft-high cube.

Torben Hillier, Lead Development Engineer HVAC at Aggreko, said: “By focusing on minimising heat loss, managing pressure and using reliable, efficient systems, we’re helping customers reduce emissions and costs while improving resilience.”