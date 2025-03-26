Chancellor urged to back biogas

Biogas should be one of the sectors Rachel Reeves should help in today’s Spring Statement.

The Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA) has called on the Chancellor to support the UK’s anaerobic digestion (AD) sector to facilitate the net zero transition.

In a joint letter, signed by ADBA Chair and former Energy Secretary Chris Huhne and CEO Charlotte Morton – and supported by nearly 100 industry leaders – ADBA sets out how AD can help the UK meet its net zero and energy security goals.

The letter highlights the sector’s current production of 13TWh of biogas for electricity and more than 7TWh of renewable gas, with an expected total of 30TWh by 2030.

This, ADBA says, would be a “significant contribution” to clean power targets, while creating economic growth and supporting rural communities.

AD not only supports renewable energy production but also helps decarbonise food waste, wastewater and the food and drink manufacturing sector.

The trade body argues that with the right policy framework and financial backing from the Treasury, the sector could unlock over £1 billion of inward investment, much of it from global backers.

ADBA writes: “The sector is alive, ready and capable of playing its part in delivering net zero while generating homegrown, cheaper, greener, and more secure energy. However, it requires action from you and your government to reach its full potential.”

The full letter, including specific policy requests to government, is available on ADBA’s website.

The Chancellor is expected to reveal funding decisions around a range of energy sectors later today.