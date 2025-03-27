Embed sustainability into business strategy

Firms should see sustainability as part of their future business strategy says a study from the World Economic Forum.

Chief sustainability officers face an increasingly complex regulatory landscape as businesses are expected to demonstrate greater transparency and accountability in sustainability reporting.

With evolving jurisdictional mandates and investor expectations, companies must align their reporting with international standards to remain competitive.

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), part of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation, is at the forefront of developing globally accepted sustainability disclosure standards.

By integrating sustainability into financial reporting, organisations can ensure compliance while driving long-term environmental, social and economic value.

Banking case study

Emirates NBD – giant international bank headquaters in Dubai has emerged as a leader in sustainability reporting, becoming the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa to publish an ISSB-aligned report with assured financed emissions—the carbon footprint of its investments and loans.

The bank looked at its value chain, governance and transition planning and used things like climate scenario risk planning to make changes. It has also tried to lead on putting sustainability into all areas of decision making from choosing projects and even clients.

This move sets a benchmark for financial institutions, offering a roadmap for businesses looking to integrate sustainability into corporate strategy.

By consolidating financial and sustainability reporting, the bank reduces greenwashing risks and ensures transparency.

How to report

The ISSB framework builds on existing initiatives, such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

Key areas of focus include:

Regulatory alignment – Ensuring reports meet multiple jurisdictional requirements.

– Ensuring reports meet multiple jurisdictional requirements. Investor expectations – Providing insights into financial risks and sustainability performance.

– Providing insights into financial risks and sustainability performance. Governance and assurance – Strengthening internal processes and ensuring accurate data.

By addressing these areas, businesses can enhance investor trust while meeting compliance obligations.

WEF concludes as regulations evolve, those embedding sustainability at their core will gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly shifting landscape.