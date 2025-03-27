Feeding the future – go local

The solution to global malnutrition could be growing right in our backyards.

At the Nutrition for Growth Summit starting today, Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), will make the case for investing in small-scale farmers and local food systems as a powerful tool to combat hunger and drive economic growth.

“Smallholder farms are the roots that sustain global nutrition,” said Lario. “Investing so they thrive is not just about feeding people today – it’s also about long-lasting solutions that build resilient and equitable food chains that can feed the world for generations to come.”

The numbers paint a stark picture.

Nearly 3 billion people can’t afford a healthy diet.

Malnutrition costs the global economy $3.5 trillion (£2.7tn) each year, yet governments spend an average of just $1.87 (£1.45) per person to address it.

IFAD argues that smart investments in agriculture can change this, with every dollar spent on nutrition generating a $23 return.

Lario will urge world leaders to back local, nutritious, climate-resilient crops—such as millet, sorghum and a variety of beans—rather than relying on just a few global staples.

He’ll also push for more funding for small rural businesses, which form the backbone of food systems but remain chronically underfunded.

With climate shocks threatening food security, IFAD wants greater financial support for small farmers, who grow up to 70% of food in low-income nations but receive less than 1% of global climate finance.

“Investments in nutrition and food systems provide extraordinary social and economic returns,” said Lario.