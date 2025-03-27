Fire risk leads to TFL e-bike ban

From Monday only folding e-bikes will be allowed on London’s travel network.

Transport for London (TfL) is banning all non-folding e-bikes from the Tube, Overground, Elizabeth Line, and DLR due to fire risks—becoming the first transport operator in the country to take such action.

The move follows a series of dangerous e-bike fires, with concerns particularly high over bikes converted with electronic kits.

These pose an even bigger fire risk than purpose-built e-bikes, but since it’s hard to tell them apart, TfL is banning all non-folding models as a precaution.

The ban applies to all standard-sized e-bikes—including those that have been converted—while foldable e-bikes remain allowed, as there have been no recorded fires linked to them.

Buses, trams, and the IFS Cloud Cable Car already prohibit e-bikes, and this will remain the case.

TfL has been working with the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the Government to push for better safety standards for e-bikes, batteries, and chargers. Until then, they say the ban is essential for passenger and staff safety.

While the majority of e-bikes are safe, TfL says there have been too many fires to ignore. The transport body is now urging the Government to introduce stricter regulations to prevent dodgy batteries and unsafe conversions from endangering passengers.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of e-bikes for London’s future, but safety comes first. Until better regulations are in place, we have to act.”

The message is clear: If your e-bike doesn’t fold, it’s not getting on the Tube!