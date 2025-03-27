Just Stop Oil… stopping!

Just Stop Oil are stopping, after three years of protests the climate action group have announced they are going to step back from their famous stunts.

In a statement JSO said:

“Three years after bursting on the scene in a blaze of orange, at the end of April we will be hanging up the hi vis.

“Just Stop Oil’s initial demand to end new oil and gas is now government policy, making us one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history. We’ve kept over 4.4 billion barrels of oil in the ground and the courts have ruled new oil and gas licences unlawful.”

Image: Just Stop Oil

Controversial tactics

The group has been infamous for blocking streets, attacking works of art – who can forget the soup on the Van Gogh painting – spraying Stonehenge and interrupting sports and cultural events.

Not always winning the public over, they have certainly made a big noise and raised the issue of climate change.

Image: Just Stop Oil

So what’s next?

They added: “This is not the end of civil resistance. Governments everywhere are retreating from doing what is needed to protect us from the consequences of unchecked fossil fuel burning. We are creating a new strategy, to face this reality and to carry our responsibilities at this time. Nothing short of a revolution is going to protect us from the coming storms.”

They also announced a final Just Stop Oil event on April 26th.