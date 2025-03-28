Fusion gets more cash to develop speical sensors

Thirteen organisations have been awarded £3.5 million in contracts from the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to develop advanced sensing and diagnostic technologies designed for the extreme environments of fusion energy power plants.

As part of UKAEA’s Fusion Industry Programme, 16 feasibility study contracts, each worth between £100,000 and £250,000, have been granted to ten private companies and three academic institutions.

These studies aim to explore the viability of robust sensors capable of operating under the high temperatures, intense magnetic fields and neutron loads typical of fusion power environments.

“Fusion offers a promising path to clean, sustainable energy. To make it viable, we must tackle complex engineering challenges, like building resilient sensors for these unique environments.” Tim Bestwick, UKAEA

The selected projects cover a wide spectrum of sensing technologies including magnetic field mapping, plasma shape detection, hydrogen isotopologue measurement and plasma-facing component diagnostics.

These sensors are vital for monitoring plasma behaviour and ensuring safe, efficient operation within future fusion facilities.

Joanne Flanagan of Tokamak Energy added: “It’s inspiring to see such variety in technical responses. These developments bring us closer to delivering clean, secure fusion energy.”