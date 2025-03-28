ScottishPower tops customer service rankings for sixth time in a row

ScottishPower has once again ranked as the top large energy supplier for customer service, according to the latest independent scores from Citizen’s Advice.

This marks the sixth consecutive quarter that the company has outperformed its rivals across key customer service measures.

The national consumer charity compares energy suppliers with more than 25,000 customers, assessing them on complaints, contact waiting times and customer commitments.

ScottishPower came out on top across all three categories in the latest results, covering October to December 2024.

Andrew Ward, CEO of ScottishPower’s Customer Business, credited the win to the company’s continued focus on improving the customer experience.

“Our teams work tirelessly to improve and enhance our services for all our customers and I’m delighted to see their efforts reflected in this latest Citizen’s Advice research,” he said.

“Looking after our customers is at the heart of everything we do and we’re committed to providing them with the best service possible,” he said, pointing to reduced call waiting times and a variety of contact options.

ScottishPower offers a live chat service from 7 am to 11 pm, seven days a week, alongside its award-winning app designed to provide a smooth experience for both direct debit and prepayment customers.

The Citizen’s Advice report is one of the most comprehensive studies on UK energy customer service and ScottishPower’s consistent top ranking suggests it has set a high bar.