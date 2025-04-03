Octopus grabs 10% of offshore wind farm

Octopus Energy is making another major move in offshore wind, snapping up a 10% stake in East Anglia One, a 714MW wind farm off the Suffolk coast that powers around 700,000 homes a year.

This marks Octopus’ fourth investment in a British offshore wind farm and its seventh in Europe, reinforcing its commitment to supercharging green energy.

The deal follows Octopus’ record-breaking $2 billion in offshore wind investments over the past two years.

East Anglia One, which has been generating clean power since 2021, ranks among the top 10 largest offshore wind farms in the world with 102 turbines spread 43 kilometres out at sea.

Octopus acquired its stake from Macquarie Asset Management via Vector, its innovative offshore wind fund that invests in both fixed and floating wind technology.

Beyond Britain, Octopus is expanding its offshore wind footprint in Europe.

It recently announced plans to develop a new wind farm in France with Skyborn Renewables, adding to its existing investments in offshore wind projects in Germany and the Netherlands.