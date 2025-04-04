Mapping waste heat: new project to uncover untapped energy in Birmingham

A new research initiative led by London South Bank University (LSBU) aims to transform how cities identify and reuse waste heat from cooling systems, with Birmingham serving as the pilot project.

The Waste Heat Assessment and Resource Mapping (WHARM) project, funded by the EPSRC through the Reef-UKC network, will map energy-intensive sectors such as data centres, supermarkets, cold storage facilities and industrial sites.

The goal is to quantify their waste heat output and explore options for onsite reuse or distribution to nearby buildings.

The research will produce a georeferenced database to inform planning and investment in clean energy infrastructure.

It will also include economic modelling to determine the cost-efficiency of capturing and upgrading waste heat to usable temperatures.

Birmingham, already home to a successful district heating scheme, is aiming to cut its carbon emissions by 60% by 2027.

Dr Henrique Lagoeiro, WHARM project lead at LSBU, said: “This project brings together academic and industry partners to build a data-driven blueprint for repurposing waste heat, a step that’s essential to urban decarbonisation.”

Dave Pearson of Star Refrigeration added: “We need detailed data to advise whether waste heat should be reused onsite or exported to district heating. Like recycling materials, waste heat should have measurable value.”

WHARM could provide the insight needed to expand and optimise local energy systems while cutting waste.

If successful, the project could serve as a national template for other UK cities to follow, supporting net zero targets and reducing reliance on fossil fuels through smart heat reuse.