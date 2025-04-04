Scotland’s £1m wave simulator ready for renewables push

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec has invested £1 million in a state-of-the-art Wave and Current Simulation Facility, reinforcing its commitment to the renewable energy transition.

The new facility simulates real-world offshore conditions, supporting development and testing for offshore wind, solar and subsea systems.

It will also play a crucial role in validating Balmoral’s scour protection product, HexDefence, launched in 2023.

Partially funded by a £74,000 contribution from Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), the facility is designed to replicate dynamic surface, subsea and seabed environments, helping operators move away from traditional solutions like rock dumping.

Fraser Milne, Projects and Engineering Director at Balmoral Comtec, said: “This marks a pivotal step in our commitment to sustainable energy. Our simulation capabilities not only enhance HexDefence performance but provide a valuable testing platform for the entire offshore sector.”

While primarily supporting renewables, the facility will also benefit oil and gas applications and other marine sectors requiring robust simulation environments.

This latest investment highlights Aberdeen’s evolving role in the global energy transition, blending its offshore legacy with the future of sustainable marine innovation.