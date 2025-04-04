We’re charged up about EVs alright!

The number of chargers installed is up by a third on last year as we seem to be embracing EVs.

Zapmap has published new figures showing strong growth in the country’s public charging infrastructure in the first quarter of 2025.

A total of 3,141 new charge points were installed between January and March, pushing the national total to 76,840 – a year-on-year increase of 29%.

Charging hubs, defined as sites with six or more rapid or ultra-rapid chargers, remain the fastest-growing segment.

Forty-nine new hubs were added in Q1, bringing the UK total to 586.

These hubs are proving popular with EV drivers undertaking longer journeys and point towards the future of electric mobility, with rapid charging, integration of renewables and improved amenities.

Image: David Calvert



Nationwide installations

Several major installations have contributed to this growth. These include the Instavolt Winchester superhub, offering 44 ultra-rapid chargers with speeds up to 160kW and powered partly by an on-site solar farm and battery storage system.

IONITY also launched a new site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dartford Bridge with 24 ultra-rapid 350kW chargers using 100% renewable energy.

In Northern Ireland, Fastned opened its first location in Banbridge, featuring 12 ultra-rapid bays powered entirely by renewables. The site is now the fastest in the region.

Charging getting faster

The number of rapid chargers (50kW to 149kW) rose by 286 over the quarter to 7,736, reflecting an annual increase of 11.3%.

Meanwhile, ultra-rapid devices (150kW+) surged by nearly 66% year-on-year to reach 7,726 – almost matching the number of rapid chargers.

These higher-speed devices accounted for 22% of all Q1 installations and are now becoming the default for en-route charging, while also appearing more frequently at destinations like gyms and supermarkets.

Slower chargers, rated below 50kW, still make up the bulk of the network, with 61,378 in operation – around 80% of all public devices.

Image: Travers Lewis

London still home of the EV driver

On-street charging, aimed at residents without private parking, grew by 1,983 units to 27,501, with the highest concentration in Greater London. However, growth outside the capital is accelerating, with a 13% increase in Q1 compared to London’s 5.6%.

Progress has also been made on the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme, with 78 projects in motion and 36 approved to go to tender.

Notably, Midlands Connect recently announced plans for more than 16,000 new charge points across 13 local authorities backed by £40 million in LEVI funding.

Regional growth was strongest in the West Midlands and East of England, both recording 44% year-on-year increases, while Northern Ireland saw 24% growth across all power levels and a 63% jump in ultra-rapid chargers.